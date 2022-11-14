Saint Lucians Urged To Get the Facts, Reject Diabetes Myths – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste has underscored the value of education in the fight against Diabetes and has urged the people of Saint Lucia to reject myths regarding the disease.

“As a nation, we must ensure that we turn away from the myths which surround the cause and treatment of Diabetes and embrace evidence-based facts,” Jn Baptiste asserted.

His comments came in a statement on Monday marking World Diabetes Day 2022.

The theme for the observance is: “Diabetes Education to Protect Tomorrow.”

The Saint Lucia Health Minister noted that too many times, Diabetics refuse care because of a lack of knowledge of what is happening in their bodies.

And Jn Baptiste observed that knowing about Diabetes and how to manage daily could be the difference between life and death.

According to the Vieux Fort North MP, Diabetes has consistently been among the four leading causes of death in Saint Lucia over the past decade.

However, he explained that essential medicines for Diabetics are available in Saint Lucia without payment of out-of-pocket cost.

Jn Baptiste also pointed to the free availability of nutritional counselling, diabetic retinopathy screening, foot care, and health education at wellness centres.

In addition, he disclosed that his Ministry is currently embarking on a pilot project to make lab testing at no cost for Diabetics and hypertensive patients.

His complete statement appears below:

