Saint Lucians Urged To Expect Showers Over The Next Three Days – St. Lucia Times News

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services says moderate rainfall is expected over the Island during the next 72 hours, raising the possibility of flooding in areas prone to such hazards.

On Tuesday, Meteorological Services Director Andre Joyeux issued an advisory indicating that showers associated with a trough system are affecting the Southern Windward Islands.

Forecasters expect rainfall from Tuesday into Thursday with the possibility of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

“The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services is monitoring the situation and will issue a flood warning for Saint Lucia if conditions warrant,” Tuesday’s advisory disclosed.

It urged residents and motorists, especially in areas prone to flooding, to be vigilant and exercise caution.

In addition, the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services called on all residents to pay attention to its announcements and those issued by the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

