Saint Lucians Urged To Be Alert Amid 40 Dengue Cases This Year

Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Health has issued a dengue fever advisory, urging the public to be alert as the country has recorded forty cases for the year.

“From January 1st 2024, to date, 40 confirmed cases of Dengue fever have been recorded on the island,” Medical Surveillance Officer Dr. Dana DaCosta-Gomez disclosed.

“It is important to note that 50% of these cases were recorded in the month of August, which is a 200% increase in documented cases from the previous month,” Gomez stated.

In a statement Tuesday, Medical Surveillance Officer, Dr. Dana DaCosta-Gomez called on citizens to take the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the disease and becoming infected.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which can be found naturally in Saint Lucia.

The disease is known to be more prominent during the rainy season, which the Caribbean is currently experiencing.

Dr. Gomez noted that Saint Lucia’s dengue spike aligns with the seasonal rainfall patterns when conditions favour mosquito breeding.

She said that although dengue fever cases have been reported throughout the Island, the communities in the south and southeast have recorded more cases.

“Most infections have been observed in persons 25 years and younger, with toddlers between the ages of one to four years accounting for 25% of these cases,” Gomez noted.

She said while most cases have presented with mild to moderate symptoms, there have been cases of severe dengue fever requiring hospitalisation.

Individuals infected with dengue may experience a high fever of 40 degrees Celsius, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph nodes, and rash.

However, Dr. Gomez pointed out that someone can become infected with dengue virus more than once, as four serotypes known as dengue one to four exist.

“Reinfection with a different serotype from that of a previous infection can result in a more severe form of the disease,” she said.

“Symptoms of severe Dengue include severe abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums or nose, fatigue, restlessness, blood in vomit or stool, being thirsty, pale and cold skin and feeling weak.”

Gomez advised that if persons exhibit any such symptoms, they should seek immediate medical attention at their nearest Wellness Centre.

She explained that early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in preventing complications, particularly in severe cases of Dengue fever.

The last outbreak of dengue fever in Saint Lucia occurred in 2020 when the Island recorded over 1300 confirmed cases.