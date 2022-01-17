Saint Lucians To Pay More For LPG, Other Fuel Prices Unchanged – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –
Press Release:- The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed. The retail price of gasoline, diesel and kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, January 17, 2022.
GASOLINE remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon
Kerosene remains unchanged at $2.51 per litre or $11.41per gallon
Diesel remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon
20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $32.76 to $32.94 per cylinder
22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $36.03 to $36.24 per cylinder
100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $230.92 to $232.78 per cylinder
The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, February 7, 2022.
