Saint Lucians To Pay More For LPG, Other Fuel Prices Unchanged – St. Lucia Times News

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed.

The retail price of gasoline, diesel and kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, February 28, 2022.

 GASOLINE remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon

 Kerosene remains unchanged at $2.33 per litre or $10.57 per gallon

 Diesel remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon

 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $34.03 to $35.46 per cylinder

 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $37.43 to $39.01 per cylinder

 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $243.64 to $257.95 per cylinder

The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, March 21, 2022.

(Source: Ministry of Commerce)