Saint Lucians To Pay More For LPG – Gasoline, Diesel & Kerosene Prices Unchanged – St. Lucia Times News

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of LPG 20, 22 and 100lb cylinders has changed.
The retail price of diesel, gasoline and kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, July 4, 2022.
GASOLINE remains unchanged at $3.95 per litre or $17.95 per gallon
Kerosene remains unchanged at $3.74 per litre or $16.98 per gallon
Diesel remains unchanged at $3.95 per litre or $17.95 per gallon
20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) increased $43.78 to $45.27 per cylinder
22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $48.16 to $49.79 per cylinder
100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $349.64 to $364.48 per cylinder
The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Source: Ministry of Commerce. Headline photo: Internet stock image.
