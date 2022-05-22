Saint Lucians To Pay More For Kerosene, Diesel & LPG – Gasoline Price Unchanged – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of diesel, kerosene, LPG 20, 22 and 100lb cylinders has changed.

The retail price of gasoline remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, May 23, 2022.

 GASOLINE remains unchanged at $3.51 per litre or $15.95 per gallon

 Kerosene increased from $3.09 to $3.74 per litre or from $14.03 to $16.98 per gallon

 Diesel increased from $3.57 to $3.65 per litre or from $16.23 to $16. 58 per gallon

 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $42.93 to $43.84 per cylinder

 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $47.23 to 48.22 per cylinder

 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $341.16 $350.17 per cylinder

The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Source: Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs

