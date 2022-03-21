Saint Lucians To Pay More For Gasoline, Diesel & LPG 100 Pound Cylinder – St. Lucia Times News

Gas pump with a drop of gasoline fuel.

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline, diesel and LPG 100 lb cylinder has changed.

The retail price of kerosene, LPG 20 and 22 lb cylinder remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, March 21, 2022.

 GASOLINE increased from $3.07 to $3.29 per litre or from $13.95 to $14.95 per gallon

 Kerosene remains unchanged at $2.33 per litre or $10.57 per gallon

 Diesel increased from $3.07 to $3.29 per litre or from $13.95 to $14.95 per gallon

 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) remains unchanged at $35.46 per cylinder

 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) remains unchanged at $39.01 per cylinder

 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $257.95 to $266.43 per cylinder

The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Source: Ministry of Commerce