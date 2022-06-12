Saint Lucians To Pay More For Gasoline & Diesel, Less For LPG – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of diesel and gasoline have increased as a result of global record high prices.

A barrel of crude oil is at an all-time high of USD123.16 compared to 2019 when cost per barrel peaked at USD64.30.

The Government is now subsidising gasoline at $0.44 per gallon and receives an excise tax of $1.27 for diesel.

The price for LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has decreased. The Government continues to subsidise the 20 and 22 lb cylinder by $26.15 and $28.76 respectively.

The retail price of kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, June 13, 2022.

 GASOLINE increased from$3.51 to $3.95per litre or $15.95 to $17.95 per gallon

 Kerosene remains unchanged at $3.74 per litre or $16.98 per gallon

 Diesel increased from $3.65 to $3.95per litre or from $16. 58 to $17.95per gallon

 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg)decreased from $43.84 to $43.78 per cylinder

 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg)decreased from $48.22 to $48.16 per cylinder

 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg)decreased from $350.17 to $349.64 per cylinder

The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Source: Ministry of Commerce

