Saint Lucians To Pay Less For LPG

Press Release:- The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed. The retail price of gasoline, diesel and kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, December 27, 2021.  GASOLINE remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon  Kerosene remains unchanged at $2.51 per litre or $11.41per gallon  Diesel remains unchanged at $3.07 per litre or $13.95 per gallon  20 Pound Cylinder (9.07