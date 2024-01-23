Saint Lucians To Pay Less For LPG – St. Lucia Times

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of the LPG 20 lb, 22 lb and 100 lb cylinders, and Bulk (Wholesale) LPG has changed.

The retail price of Gasoline, Diesel and Kerosene remains unchanged. The price changes take effect from Monday, January 22nd, 2024.

Gasoline remains unchanged at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per gallon.

Diesel remains unchanged at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per gallon.

Kerosene remains unchanged at $2.58 per litre or $11.72 per gallon.

The 20 lb Cylinder (9.07kg) is being subsidized at $16.97 per cylinder and the 22 lb cylinder (9.98kg) is being subsidized at $18.66 per cylinder.

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) decreased from $39.30 to $36.00 per cylinder.

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) decreased from $43.22 to $39.60 per cylinder.

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) decreased from $279.68 to $264.84 per cylinder.

Bulk (Wholesale) LPG decreased from $2.67 per pound to $2.52 per pound.

The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, February 12, 2024.

SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs