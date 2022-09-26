Saint Lucians To Pay Less For Gasoline & Diesel, More For 100 Pound LPG – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of Gasoline, Diesel, LPG 100 lb cylinder has changed.

The retail price of kerosene, LPG 20 and 22lb cylinders remains unchanged. The price change takes effect from Monday, September 26, 2022.

 GASOLINE decreased from $3.95 to $3.89 per litre or $17.95 to $17.70 per gallon Kerosene remains unchanged at $3.91 per litre or $17.77 per gallon Diesel decreased from $3.95 to $3.89 per litre or $17.95 to $17.70 per gallon

 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) remains unchanged at $45.27 per cylinder 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) remains unchanged at $49.79 per cylinder 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $303.53 to $318.64 per cylinder

– Advertisement –

The 20 lb Cylinder (9.07kg) is being subsidized at $18.46 per cylinder and the 22 lb Cylinder (9.98kg) is being subsidized at $20.31 per cylinder.

The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday, October 17, 2022.

SOURCE: Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs

– Advertisement –