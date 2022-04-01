Saint Lucians Jailed In Martinique On Drug Charges – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A Saint Lucian crew aboard a vessel intercepted at sea by the French patrol boat La Combattante has been sentenced to two years in jail on drugs charges.

Local reports did not specify the number of crew members.

But they indicated that between last Friday night and Saturday morning, the French patrol boat intercepted a fishing vessel South of Martinique suspected of engaging in drug trafficking and discovered bales of cannabis floating near it.

The French patrol boat crew recovered eight kilos of cannabis, weapons and ammunition.

The Saint Lucians on board the fishing vessel were taken into custody and handed over to the Caribbean branch of the Anti-Narcotics Office (OFAST) in the Martinique capital Fort de France and later received a two-year jail sentence.

