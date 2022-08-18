Saint Lucians Invited To Apply For Jobs In Florida’s Hospitality Sector – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Labour in collaboration with JTP Employment Agency and Yellowstone Club in Miami Florida is seeking applications from suitably qualified individuals (male/female) who are desirous of gaining employment in Florida’s Hospitality sector as:

Cook II Food service Worker IIPublic Area Attendant Food RunnersBartenders Host/HostessFood Servers Housekeeping DriversValet Attendants HousekeepersSteward

Interested persons are asked to visit the offices of the Department of Labour located atBarnard Hill, Castries and at Theodore Street, Vieux Fort from Monday 22nd August,2022 to Friday 9th September 2022, during the working hours of 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Applicants must be between the ages of 21– 45 years old, and must have at least 12months experience in the field of interest.

– Advertisement –

Please walk with a copy of your resume and application letter clearly stating your position of interest.

Source: Department of Labour. Headline photo: Internet stock image.

– Advertisement –