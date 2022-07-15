Saint Lucians Invited To Apply For Employment In Canada – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Department of Labour in collaboration with Vermax Group out of Canada is seeking applications from suitably qualified individuals (male/female) who are desirous of gaining employment in Canada as Industrial Meat Cutters.

Persons submitting applications must be between the ages of 25–45 years old, and must have at least 12 months experience in the meat or poultry processing industry.

Interested persons are asked to visit the offices of the Department of Labour located at Barnard Hill, Castries and at Theodore Street, Vieux Fort during working hours from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

Please walk along with a copy of your resume.

Source: Department of Labour.

