Saint Lucians Gather In Westminster To Celebrate Independence – St. Lucia Times News

A small group of St Lucians gathered at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, February 21st to attend an evensong hosted by the Cannon and the High Commission to mark St Lucia’s 43rd anniversary of independence.

The event is held every year at the World famous cathedral where the Incoming High Commissioner to the UK His Excellency Mr. Charles Severin was present to welcome the few members of the diaspora who attended. The event was short.

“I am looking forward to meeting the community here and to working with them.” H.E. Mr. Severin who is expected to take up his new post later on in the month said.

A spokesman from the High Commission said that the number of people invited to this year’s ceremony had to be restricted due to the current circumstances.