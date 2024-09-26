Saint Lucians Celebrate Julien Alfred’s Historic Achievements 

Mongstar’s “Saint Lucia We Love” echoed through the streets of Castries on Tuesday as Saint Lucians followed in celebration behind the blue convertible transporting double Olympic medalist Julien Alfred.

Alfred landed on Tuesday afternoon when Saint Lucians dressed in blue, yellow, black, and white flocked to the airport outskirts to get a chance to cheer her on.

“I’m waiting on her because she has made Saint Lucia extremely proud. Speaking to you about it makes me emotional, she is deserving of it- our support.” one proud Saint Lucian told St. Lucia Times.

Two bystanders, dressed in Saint Lucia flag attire and all-star shoes with the Saint Lucia flag, told us they had taken time off of work in the United States to witness the historic moment and show their support for the star athlete.

Even a seven-year-old said he had shown up because Alfred was such an inspiration.

When asked what he had to say to Alfred if he had a chance, he started to sing, “I am a damn proud lucian, represent the land where you’re from ! I am a damn proud Lucian, proud Saint lucian! And I will raise it up till I die !”

Sly’s ‘Damn Proud Lucian’ was the most played song at Tuesday’s event- a song Alfred herself appreciates.

Screams and cheers resounded along with the sound of drums, the presence of fire breathers, and moko jumbies as the double Olympic medallist exited the airport’s VIP lounge.

A swarm of local, regional, and international media personnel was also there to capture the historic moment.

An almost 6-hour-long motorcade from Vieux Fort to Gros Islet followed.

Social media footage showed schoolchildren screaming and running to a smiling Alfred with pens to put her autograph on their clothing.

The athlete’s stop in her hometown of Ciceron, Castries, was likely the icing on the cake for Alfred.

People from the community, anticipating her return, showed up in their numbers to welcome her and demonstrate their pride in and appreciation for the track star’s historic achievements.

The chant “Juju!, Juju!” reverberated in Castries as the motorcade arrived in Castries,

Some supporters were so overwhelmed with emotion that they began to cry uncontrollably.

September 24th, 2024, was truly an emotional and inspiring day for Saint Lucians and one both Julien Alfred and Saint Lucia are unlikely to forget.