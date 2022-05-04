Saint Lucians Called On To Show Appreciation For Firefighters – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Declaring that the role of firefighters requires commitment, dedication, and sacrifice, a senior Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) official has invited citizens to demonstrate appreciation for those emergency responders.

Station Officer Fernando James spoke on the occasion of Firefighters’ Day, observed on May 4.

“One can’t even imagine what goes through a firefighter’s mind when they are headed to a call but what I do know is firefighters don’t get enough credit,” James asserted.

“In the fire service we fight together against one common enemy- fire. International Firefighters’ day is a way to sat thank you to Saint Lucia’s firefighters for all that they do to keep saint Lucia’s communities, and by extension the entire nation safe,” he stated.

He observed that it takes a special kind of person to care for others when they don’t have to.

“These people rise to the call of duty every time they walk through the hallways at work. Some even lose their lives to save someone else,” the senior SLFS official noted.

“So when you see your local firefighter, give them a wave or thank them for their service because, without them, the world would be a much different place,” James said.

According to Wikipedia, the International Firefighters’ Day observance followed a proposal emailed worldwide on January 4, 1999, due to the deaths of five firefighters in tragic circumstances in a bushfire in Australia.

The International Firefighters’ Day official website said it is a day when the world can recognise and honour the sacrifices that firefighters make to ensure that their communities and environment are as safe as possible.

The website explained that it is also a day when current and past firefighters can be thanked for their contributions.

Headline photo: Firefighters extinguish fuel tanker blaze along the Millennium Highway in 2021

