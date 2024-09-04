Saint Lucians Among The Runs As The Falcons Bow To The Kings

Saint Lucian excellence was on full display as the Kings showcased their dominance in the second match of this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The Boys in Blue defeated a struggling Antigua & Barbuda Falcons team on Tuesday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

In the first innings, their impressive bowling performance limited the Falcons to 147 runs in 20 overs. Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad stood out once again, taking three wickets for just 18 runs. Meanwhile, Trinidadian Khari Pierre contributed effectively, picking up one wicket for a mere 26 runs.

The Kings’ batting began with a bang, maintaining a strong run rate throughout the powerplay. However, the Falcons’ spinners slowed their progress during the middle overs.

Despite this, a steady 50-run partnership between Saint Lucians Johnson Charles (47*) and Ackeem Auguste (27) anchored the innings. After Auguste lost his wicket, a late flourish from Tim Seifert (26*) sealed the victory with 18 balls remaining.

Commenting on his team’s performance, Kings Head Coach Daren Sammy was in awe of the overall output. He was particularly pleased with the showcase of young Ackeem Auguste, who looked solid at the wicket.

“Clinical with the ball. I thought Faf was excellent in his bowling changes. And it’s always good to see when we plan, my guys go out and execute. And with the bat, Johnson Charles [and] Faf started us off well.” Sammy noted. “But most importantly, young Ackeem Auguste, getting an opportunity. He looked really calm, [and] quite mature out there. And that’s a good sign for us as a batting unit… but all in all, job well done.” he added.

As the tournament begins its Saint Lucian leg, Sammy called on Kings fans to come out to support the team.

“Now we’re coming home. We’re coming home to you Saint Lucia, as I love to say over the last three weeks, Julian Alfred’s country. We want you in your blue. Get your tickets. Get your Saint Lucia Kings shirt, and be at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.”

The Kings face the reigning champion Guyana Amazon Warriors on the evening of Saturday, September 7 at the DSCG.