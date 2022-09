– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia hosted the launch of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) Women’s Empowerment event on August 26.

The GCTF was established in 2015 by the Taiwan and United States governments.

Scores of Saint Lucian women will benefit from advanced training and capacity building workshops offered by the GCTF.

The Pierre Administration has endorsed this initiative as Rehani Isidore reports.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

