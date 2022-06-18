Saint Lucian Women Embrace B.A.D.A.S.S Movement – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A new platform to support the empowerment of women in Saint Lucia and the Caribbean has been launched and it is generating island wide acclaim and widespread attention.

Bonding And Development A Support Sisterhood (B.A.D.A.S.S) is the brainchild of three Saint Lucian businesswomen who have achieved success in their careers locally and internationally.

Cybelle Brown, Nerdin St. Rose and Tracey Warner Arnold are the fantastic three who felt that women on the island needed a fun, relaxing and safe space to be inspired, to share experiences and to connect.

“The goal of this platform is to connect, support, encourage, uplift, and share insights and

opportunities with other women.” Says Tracey Warner Arnold. “Through retreats, events, and inspiring social media content, we will connect like-minded women of all ages as they navigate this journey of life”.

The platform was launched in April, 2022 in Saint Lucia with the initial inspirational lunch

featuring prominent women who have achieved extraordinary success in their careers and lives.

“Not only do we plan on launching engaging and uplifting content online, but we will have an exciting slate of phenomenal women from Saint Lucia and across the globe who will grace our shores and inspire our women.” Says Cybelle Brown.

The former Viacom executive plans on leveraging her global relationships to secure a lineup of keynote speakers who already inspire and motivate many Saint Lucian women.

“We want to create one of the most desired platforms to reach adult women on the island, and partnerships are a big part of our ethos. As such, we have reached out to various partners and we are excited that we have some that have quickly embraced the concept and the opportunity to be associated with the B.A.D.A.S.S brand” says Nerdin St. Rose.

Many major businesses are partnering with the B.A.D.A.S.S platform; Bank of Saint Lucia,

Crystal Clear Water, Dermalogics Clinic, Harry Edwards Jewelers, Inside Out, Saint Lucia

Distillers/Barbay Ltd, Sandals Resorts, So Bougie Candle Co. and Stonefield Villa Resort.

A series of lunch experiences are planned for the rest of the year at various locations on the island with each event offering inspirational workshops and presentations in addition to inspiring keynote speakers.

The next event is scheduled for June 25th at Sandals Halcyon with keynote speaker Wendy

Fitzwilliam, former Miss Universe, Media Personality, Business Development Executive, Beauty Ambassador and Model.

Source: Bonding And Development A Support Sisterhood. Headline photo: April 2022 B.A.D.A.S.S luncheon.

