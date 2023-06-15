Saint Lucian Wanted In Martinique For Murder Arrested, But Escapes From Babonneau Station – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Police arrested a Saint Lucian wanted in Martinique for Murder during an operation in Odsan, but he later escaped from the Babonneau police station.

According to a Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) release, officers executed a Search Warrant on the premises of Joharius Johannes alias Joe Grind and Junior Dorville on June 8.

But although the police found nothing of evidential value, they arrested Johannes regarding a report of an assault with a firearm.

The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) had also issued a ‘Red Notice’ regarding him concerning a murder in Martinique.

Officers escorted Johannes to the First District Court, but police said he escaped lawful custody from the Babonneau Police Station on Wednesday, June 14, after attending Court via Zoom.

According to the RSLPF, he was pursued but was not recaptured and remains at large.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joharius Johannes to contact the nearest police station or Babonneau Police Station at 456-4120,456-4122 or the CRIME Hotline at 555 for anonymous reporting.

Also, on Thursday, police executed a search warrant on the premises of Jesse Charles at Barre Denis, recovering one Taurus 9mm firearm and one magazine containing six rounds of ammunition.

The officers also recovered one round of .357 ammunition.

As a result, they arrested Jesse Charles and charged him with possessing a firearm and ammunition.

An RSLPF release said he pleaded guilty, and the court remanded him to the Bordelais Correctional Facility for sentencing at a later date.

