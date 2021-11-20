Saint Lucian Vanessa Eugene To Attempt Historic Swim

Press Release:- Saint Lucian marathon swimmer Vanessa Eugene will attempt her second long distance swim, this time from Pigeon Island to Rat Island and back.

Vanessa will swim Sunday morning from 5:30. She will leave the beach at Sandals Grand and embark on a 14 kilometer swim, likely to last six hours depending on conditions.

Vanessa is an employee of Sandals Resorts International and has the full support of her management and staff.

A few months ago Vanessa warmed up with a swim from Sandals Grande to Barrel O’beef, a small rock island south of Pigeon Island. That swim lasted roughly three hours.

Sunday’s swim is a much tougher challenge, which Vanessa hopes will land her into the record books and firmly launch her mission to become an open ocean swimmer.

Sue Dyson who is coordinating the swim on behalf of St. Lucia Channel Swim previews the historic event.

