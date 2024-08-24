Saint Lucian, Two Others Charged In Major Barbados Drug Bust

Barbados police have announced charges against a Saint Lucian national identified as Baggio Desir and two others in a multi-million dollar drug bust.

According to the Barbados Police Service Facebook page, officers arrested the thirty-year-old Babonneau resident and jointly charged him and two Barbadians – Dave Rodney Sylvain, 48 and Richard Clarence Williams, 47.

The joint charges are:

• Possession of Cannabis• Possession with intent to supply cannabis• Trafficking in cannabis• Possession of cocaine• Intent to supply cocaine• Trafficking in cocaine

The police said the trio committed the offences on August 18, 2024, at Sterling Road, Christ Church.

The cocaine weighed 258.10 Kg with an estimated street value of $12,905,000.00 BDS Currency, while the cannabis weighed 13.79 Kg with a street value of $121,680.00 BDS Currency.

In addition to the drug offences, the police charged Baggio Desir separately for entering except a port of entry and disembarking without the consent of an Immigration Officer.

On Thursday, he and the two Barbadians appeared before Magistrate Bernadeth John in the District ‘C’ Magistrate’s Court and were remanded in prison.

The men are to reappear in the Oistins Magistrate Court on Thursday, September 19, 2024.

