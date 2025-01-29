Saint Lucian to Spearhead CCJP-Youth IRIE’s Climate Justice Efforts

A 25-year-old Saint Lucian, Genesis Tiffany Alfred, has been appointed the new Programme Manager for the Caribbean Climate Justice Project-Youth Innovators for Renewable and Inclusive Energy (CCJP-Youth IRIE).

In a statement, the organisation said the appointment underscored its commitment to youth empowerment and meaningful action on climate justice and the energy transition in the Caribbean.

As programme manager, Alfred will lead CCJP-Youth IRIE’s efforts to tackle the disproportionate impact of climate change on the Caribbean’s youth and vulnerable populations, and to help amplify youth voices as advocates for an accelerated, just transition to renewable energy.

Her work will include advocacy for climate justice, sustainable energy, capacity building, and fostering youth-led solutions to the region’s environmental challenges.

The CCJP said Alfred “brings a vibrant energy, an impressive academic background, and invaluable experience to this critical role”.

“Her dynamic leadership and passionate advocacy will drive CCJP-Youth IRIE’s mission to engage young people across the region in addressing climate change and promoting sustainability and a just energy transition,” it added.

Alfred holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Environmental Science and Ecology from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus, complemented by additional certifications in Food Security, Sustainability, and Disaster Risk Management.

“Her academic journey reflects a dedication to understanding and addressing the pressing environmental challenges of our time,” the CCJP said.

Alfred has been a champion for youth and environmental causes, serving as the Public Relations Officer for the Caribbean Youth Environment Network’s Saint Lucia Chapter and as a U-Report Ambassador for the OECS. She has also represented the region in high-profile international fora.

Her extensive involvement in youth-centered initiatives includes leadership roles in the Duke of Edinburgh Award Programme, the UWI STAT Ambassador Corps, and numerous community and school-based organisations.

“These experiences will help her in this new role to inspire, organise, and empower young people to take meaningful action on the critical issues of climate and energy,” the CCJP said.