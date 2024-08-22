Saint Lucian swimmer’s Olympic snub raises eyebrows

One of Saint Lucia’s most promising aquatic athletes is now left questioning what might have been after being excluded from the national team to Paris 2024.

Mikali Charlemagne represented Saint Lucia at Tokyo 2020. Aged just 18 at the time, she was the youngest member of Saint Lucia’s five-member team. Finishing second in her 50m heat, she set a new national record for the 50m freestyle, becoming the first Saint Lucian woman under 27 seconds.

According to World Aquatics (WA) rankings, the now 21-year-old remains the island’s top female swimmer. Whereas she did not make the qualifying time for the meet, WA and International Olympic Committee rules allow for every member federation to send their best male and female swimmer to the Olympics.

Charlemagne, however, was not selected to compete in Paris, with her omission occasioning a great deal of debate and speculation. Leading up to this year’s Olympics, she lowered her 50 free national record, the fastest time in the Eastern Caribbean region. In April, she won two medals at the CARIFTA Swimming Championship in April.

Saint Lucia sent a four-person team to Paris 2024, three men and one woman. Had Charlemagne gone, she would still have been the youngest member of the team. Despite her potential, Charlemagne reportedly received minimal support from Saint Lucian entities, a concern highlighted by her mother, Constance Rene.

“When Mikaili left Springfield College last year, she left with the best time in the 50-metre freestyle for the EC region,” said Rene. “In the absence of funding, we (her parents) had to cover her training. Consequently, she could not afford the other things she needed. The SLOC [Saint Lucia Olympic Committee] said they would only pay for her to attend three qualifying events. They covered two. In the absence of sponsorship and support, it was very challenging.”

The vocal parent went on to note that despite her questioning, no reasonable rationale for Charlemagne’s exclusion was given.

“She was confirmed by World Aquatics as the highest-placed Saint Lucian female and still wasn’t selected. Only the male was. I still don’t know the reason.” she said.

However, the SLOC has fired back. At a press conference on Friday, August 17, President of the SLOC, Alfred Emmanuel admitted that the participation of swimming was at the discretion of his organisation. However, he indicated that tardiness in the submission of names by the Saint Lucia Aquatic Federation was a factor in Charlemagne’s exclusion.

“The confirmation form which is downloaded from the GMS upon the approval of nominations should be validated by the respective NOC [National Olympic Committe] and NF [National Federation] and returned to the World Aquatics Office by the 24th of June,” Alfred declared. “Let me say that the 24th of June came and went and we received absolutely no communication from the Saint Lucia Aquatic Federation.”

Emmanuel said that correspondence was received within six days thereafter, stipulating the due date for submission as July 1. At an SLOC board meeting on July 2, despite the late submission and the absence of qualifying times, Jayhan Odlum-Smith was selected for men’s swimming. Emmanuel did not explain why one was chosen and the other was not.

The SLAF has declined to comment on the matter.

This situation has fueled discussion even beyond the local swimming fraternity. Aside from raising questions about the communication level between Saint Lucian sporting associations, it also raises concerns about whether the SLOC is acting in the best interest of the athlete.

(SLT Editorial Staff)