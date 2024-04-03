Saint Lucian Students Accounted For After Taiwan Earthquake – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucian students in Taiwan have been accounted for after an earthquake rocked the country Wednesday morning.

Confirmation came from Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre.

“I have spoken to Saint Lucia’s Ambassador in Taiwan, H.E. Dr. Robert K. Lewis, who has accounted for our students and will work with them as the country begins to recover and monitor the shocks,” Pierre posted on Facebook.

The Saint Lucia Prime Minister assured the Taiwanese people of Saint Lucia’s friendship.

He also expressed confidence that Taiwan’s characteristic strength and resilience would increase as the country faced adversity and rebuilt.

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet said he was deeply saddened to learn about the powerful earthquake.

” My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected, particularly our Saint Lucian students who are pursuing their studies in the country,” Chastanet wrote on Facebook.

Ambassador Robert Lewis, for his part, disclosed about 200 Saint Lucian students are in Taiwan.

He explained that on Wednesday at about 7:58 am Taiwan time, the earthquake struck Taiwan.

Lewis told St. Lucia Times that people throughout the country felt the tremor.

The Saint Lucia diplomat said the embassy contacted Saint Lucian students in different parts of the country through the student network.

“We sought to find out if everybody was okay and up to at least 8:00 am Saint Lucian time, we haven’t had anybody reporting there are any problems,” Lewis stated.

“So far, we have had very good updates, good feedback among Saint Lucians living in Taiwan, the Ambassador told St. Lucia Times.

He commended the locals for contacting each other, calling the embassy, and providing regular updates.

In addition, Lewis said the embassy was grateful for all the calls it received from individuals, including Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, Education Minister Shawn Edward, and ambassadors overseas.

“We are grateful for all the concerns,” Lewis said.

He also commiserated with the Government and the people of Taiwan, noting that Taiwan is a major development partner for Saint Lucia.

“There are some parts of Taiwan that have been affected, and we want to tell the Government of Taiwan, as Prime Minister Pierre has done, that we are in solidarity with them,” Lewis said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost loved ones and with those who got hurt,” the Saint Lucian diplomat stated.

Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years rocked the country during the morning rush hour, damaging buildings and highways.

The BBC reported that rescue efforts were under way.

The news organisation said at least nine people were dead and more than 800 sustained injuries.

It also said some 127 people are trapped in collapsed tunnels and on mountainous roads along the rugged coastline.