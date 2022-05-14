Saint Lucian Shot Dead In Martinique Identified – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Saint Lucian Shot Dead In Martinique Identified – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
Local news reports have identified a Saint Lucian who died in Martinique this week after sustaining a bullet wound to the head. Martinique.FranceAntilles