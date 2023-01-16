Saint Lucian National Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges In Dominica – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –
A Saint Lucian national has pleaded not guilty after appearing in a Dominica Magistrate’s Court on drug-related charges.
Local media identified the accused as Kimbert Dandre David.
According to reports, Dominica Coast Guard officers detained him and two other men – Dominicans Harrison Warrington and Leon Jonathan Alexander, aboard a fishing vessel where the officers found 3336 grams of cocaine on January 9.
The Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) reported that Warrington and Alexander pleaded guilty to the drug-related charges.
And CMC said the court remanded all three men into custody.
