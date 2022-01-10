Saint Lucian National Dies In Barbados Road Accident – St. Lucia Times News

Local reports say that a Saint Lucian national visiting Barbados died due to a road accident, becoming the Island’s second road fatality for the New Year.

According to a Barbados Today report, the woman died Saturday morning after the accident in Gibbons, Christ Church, around 10:30 a.m.

The publication did not identify the deceased and gave no further details regarding the accident.

But it said police were asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact Oistins Police Station.

