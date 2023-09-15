Saint Lucian Mother Threatened With Deportation From Martinique Without Her Baby – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A young Saint Lucian mother faces possible deportation from Martinique without her two-month-old baby, according to a local news report.

RCI.FM, which carried the story, said the young mother wished to remain anonymous.

According to the online publication, the young Saint Lucian has been trying to regularize her situation since May.

But the publication said because of an incomplete file, Martinique authorities have ordered her to return to Saint Lucia, leaving her daughter, who is French, behind.

The woman’s lawyer, identified as Camille Célénice, told RCI.FM that her client received oral information regarding her status in Martinique.

However, the lawyer said her client was not obligated to leave the French-speaking Island.

“If we recognize that her child is of French nationality, as a mother, she has a vocation to stay in the territory,” the Attorney at Law explained.

On the advice of her lawyer, the young Saint Lucian mother plans to stay in Martinique while seeking to regularise her status.

The mother explained that she is willing to return to Saint Lucia.

But not without her daughter.

Saint Lucians are believed to comprise the largest immigrant group living in Martinique, followed by Haitians.

However, while some Saint Lucians legally reside on the Island, Martinique law enforcement officials are concerned about those who arrive illegally in small boats.

Law enforcement officials are also known to be concerned about the involvement of illegal immigrants from Saint Lucia in serious crimes, in several instances aided and abetted by Martinique nationals.

