Saint Lucian Independence 43 Flag-Raising Ceremony To Be Held In Brooklyn – St. Lucia Times News

In observance of Saint Lucia’s forty-third anniversary of independence, the Consulate General of Saint Lucia in New York invites all nationals and friends to attend a flag-raising ceremony, scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:30 PM, at Brooklyn Borough Hall Plaza, 209 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn.

Included on the day’s program will be remarks by Brooklyn borough president, the Honorable Antonio Reynoso, along with his deputy, the Honorable Diana Richardson.

Several local elected officials representing the city and a number of foreign dignitaries will also be in attendance.

Cultural offerings will include a special presentation by Saint Lucian poet and winner of the OCM Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature, Mr. Vladimir Lucien, and a performance by Saint Lucian violinist Ms. Grace Ramjewann-Andrews. Saint Lucian lifestyle and health coach Ms. Dionne Nicholls will serve as event host.

Independence 43 festivities in New York City will continue on Sunday, February 27, beginning at 8:30 AM, with a church service at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, 2530 Church Avenue, Brooklyn.

The event is organized by the Saint Lucia House Foundation, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Saint Lucia in New York.

