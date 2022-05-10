Saint Lucian High Commissioner Visits Rum Distillery In Scotland – St. Lucia Times News

A Scottish rum distillery received a very special visit from the High Commissioner of Saint Lucia to the UK over the weekend.

His Excellency Anthony Severin paid a trip to the Island Slice Distillery, which is run by Sylvester Herman.

Sylvester is originally from Saint Lucia and is a fourth-born generation rum distiller from the island.

Dumbarton MSP Jackie Baillie also attended the visit on Saturday.

Sylvester said: “It was a resounding success and fantastic to receive the seal of approval from the High Commissioner of Saint Lucia.

“He had not been to Scotland since he took office and I haven’t had a visit like this in the seven years I have been here.

“It was a great day.”

Ms. Baillie said: “It was a joy to visit Island Slice at the weekend to find out more about the rum that Sylvester distills at Dalreoch.

The sun was shining as he brought a little slice of the Caribbean to the Clyde.

“It was an incredible honour for Sylvester and a delight for me to meet with His Excellency, Mr. Anthony Severin, High Commissioner for St Lucia on the day.

“I wish Sylvester all the best for his venture which I am sure will be a huge success given his incredible enthusiasm and fantastic product.”

Headline photo: High Commissioner Severin (Far right) With Sylvester Herman and friend

