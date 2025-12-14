Saint Lucian director sees opportunity – and risk – in Netflix’s big move

The global film industry is on alert as Netflix continues its pursuit of Warner Bros. Discovery in what could become one of the most consequential acquisitions in Hollywood history. Game of Thrones, DC, Harry Porter and HBO’s prestige slate could all lie in the hands of Netflix, which may mark it as a film omni-giant. But for independent creatives, especially those outside traditional power centres and a little less funded than the rest, the deal sparks both hope and unease. Founder of Artlas Studios and Saint Lucian filmmaker Elijah Anatole believes the outcome could redefine the future of indie cinema.