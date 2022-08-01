Saint Lucian Boxers Ready To Rumble In Birmingham – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The three boxers representing Saint Lucia at the 2022 Commonwealth Games now underway in Birmingham, England, are in top form and ready to rumble.

So says Conrad Fredericks, National Head Boxing Coach, who accompanied the three boxers to the United Kingdom on June 29 for a one-month training camp ahead of the Games.

The three boxers currently hoping for podium finishes are Arthur Langelier (light heavyweight), Kyghan Mortley (middleweight), and Leran Regis (super heavyweight). All three boxers picked up byes into the second round at Thursday’s draw.

Mortley will face Sam Hickey of Scotland on Sunday, July 31, in the midday session.On Monday, August 1, Langelier will come up against Leatialii Afoa of Tuvalu in the middaysession.

Regis will glove up against Leuila Mau’u of New Zealand on Thursday, August 4, in the evening session.

All bouts will be held in the NEC Hall 4.

“The boxers are progressing and looking very well,” Fredericks said on Friday. “They’ve been training on mornings and afternoons. They’ve really showed improvements over the past few days.”

Fredericks added: “We’re sharp and ready for the tournament. I think it will be a very goodouting for us at this Commonwealth Games. It’s our season.”

“The opportunity to represent Saint Lucia is something that I do not take lightly,” said Regis, 22.

“Ever since being told that I would be representing Saint Lucia in the 2022 CommonwealthGames, I’ve been nothing but enthusiastic. I know that we have the ability to produce something very special in this Commonwealth Games.

He added: “Thanks to everyone for bringing us to England to sharpen our skills to ensure that we’re in tiptop shape. I must say that I feel I’m ready to put my heart on my sleeve and go out there and bring a medal back home for Saint Lucia.”

Langelier, 37, is the most senior of the trio, and says he’s counting on his twelve years of boxing experience to medal in the competition, having lost his chance to do so at the 2014Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

“This is my second Commonwealth Games, having competed in Glasgow, where the outcome wasn’t too great,” said Langelier. “Now that I’m here in Birmingham, my experience and everything else have been going superb. We’ve been training hard and keeping ourselves sharp from the time we’ve been here. Being the Flag Bearer at the Opening Ceremony propelled me to another level that I must fight even harder. I feel extra privileged to step on that stage for that bout with a great mindset and come out with the victory.”

Mortley, like Regis, competed in the 2022 AMBC Elite Men & Women’s Continental Boxing Championships held in Guayaquil, Ecuador, from March-April. However, both boxers failed to advance in the competition after being given byes in the preliminary round.

Mortley, 27, hopes to redeem himself at the Birmingham Games.

“My experience here in Birmingham has brought nothing but joy to my heart, seeing that I havereached to one of the biggest tournaments and stages in my boxing career so far,” stated Mortley, the team’s captain. “Attending the Welcome Ceremony made me more confident in myself to try and show the best Kyghan Mortley I can present. As soon as we got to Birmingham, we went straight into training consistently, we didn’t waste any time.”

The three boxers trained at the Repton Boxing Club with U.K.-based boxing coach, Andy Paul.

While in the United Kingdom, the boxers were also able to get much-needed sparring sessions with boxers in their respective weight classes, which was difficult to do in Saint Lucia.

“Their spirits are very high,” Fredericks stated. “The boxers are ready.”

Source: Commonwealth Games Saint Lucia

