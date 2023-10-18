Saint Lucian Battling Blood Cancer After Brain Surgery Appeals For Help – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A 31-year-old Saint Lucian woman is appealing for financial assistance as she battles blood cancer after undergoing successful brain surgery.

A GoFundMe account in her name disclosed that Yarna St. Clair was recovering from the risky surgery to remove a brain tumor.

However, the fundraising appeal recalled that about a month ago, St. Clair started feeling ill, lost weight, experienced breathing difficulty, and noticed lymph nodes on her body.

Sirleyann Byron Roberts, who organised the GoFundMe account, wrote that St. Clair eventually visited a doctor and received the heart-wrenching news that she had developed Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a very aggressive cancer of the blood.

“Treatment is urgent as she recently also developed pneumonia and is currently hospitalised and bed ridden and being treated and cared for by nurses as her body is too weak to do anything for herself,” Roberts stated.

As a result, the patient is reaching out to everyone, including Saint Lucians abroad, to assist her in paying her hospital fees and funding treatment overseas.

“Most of you may know her as being the pleasant and reserved young vendor usually located outside the Dilly’s Supermarket,” the GoFundMe page said regarding St. Clair.

The account, created on October 6, 2023, has a £10,000 goal and can be accessed at: https://gofund.me/8255c0d7.

