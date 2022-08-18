Saint Lucia Workers Credit Union Presents Scholarships – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Workers Credit Union (SLWCU) has presented five scholarships to the children of its members.

SLWCU President Mitchelson Phillips said three scholarships went to students entering secondary school and two to students attending Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

He disclosed that the annual sum involved was approximately $4,500 for the secondary school students and $10,000 for the others.

“It is a way of giving back because all members play a very important role within the organisation,” Phillips explained.

– Advertisement –

He disclosed that the SLWCU would like to reach out to more members.

“We would like to help out more members, but we cannot reach everyone. However we try our best to assist,” the SLWCU President stated.

The credit union has a committee to which members apply regarding scholarships for their children.

Phillips said the organisation first tries to assist students with higher grades and parents who cannot afford to send their children to secondary school.

Headline photo: SLWCU President (Centre) with four of the scholarship awardees who were present at the ceremony.

– Advertisement –