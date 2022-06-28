Saint Lucia Witness Protection Experiencing Funding Challenge – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Police Commissioner Milton Desir has disclosed that funding is critical to witness protection in Saint Lucia.

Desir told reporters on Monday that the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force ( RSLPF) has witnesses that it protects.

But he said it was not something ‘big’.

“You need the funds. You need the resources to put witnesses into protection,” Desir explained.

– Advertisement –

By way of example, he said that a witness to a crime might be the sole breadwinner.

“If he is in protection, he cannot work. You have to support him – you have to support his family,” the Police Commissioner stated.

He described the issue as very challenging and something that needs addressing.

Desir also spoke about regional cooperation on witness protection.

“We know what to do, but as I said – the funds. For example, I may put a witness in Barbados or Trinidad, but we must find the funds to support them. Trinidad will not support them for you,” the Police Commissioner declared.

“Funding is the critical issue,” Desir asserted.

– Advertisement –