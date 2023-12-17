Saint Lucia Wins “Best Caribbean Island” In the 2023 Readers Choice Awards – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

In a resounding victory, Saint Lucia proudly announces its recognition as the “Best Caribbean Island” in the prestigious 2023 Readers Choice Awards.

This esteemed accolade, a testament to the island’s unparalleled beauty and hospitality, marks a significant milestone for Saint Lucia’s tourism industry.

The Readers Choice Awards, known for their rigorous evaluation and reliance on the feedback of discerning travelers, have affirmed Saint Lucia’s standing as a top destination in the Caribbean. T

his recognition is a result of the collective efforts of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, industry partners, and the unwavering support of trade partners who played a pivotal role in securing this honor.

Saint Lucia expresses its deepest gratitude to the trade partners who cast their votes in favor of the island, contributing to this remarkable achievement.

Their trust and endorsement underscore the strong partnerships that drive the success of Saint Lucia’s tourism sector.

Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture & Information, expresses his appreciation, saying, “This accolade is a testament to the dedication of our tourism stakeholders and the warm hospitality that defines Saint Lucia. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our valued trade partners for their pivotal role in securing this recognition. It inspires us to continue our commitment to excellence, sustainable tourism practices, and the continuous development of our destination.”

As Saint Lucia basks in the glow of this achievement, the island remains steadfast in its dedication to providing an unforgettable experience for visitors.

The recognition as the Best Caribbean Island further motivates Saint Lucia to enhance its offerings, ensuring a memorable and enriching experience for every traveler.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

