Saint Lucia Wins 13th ‘World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ Title

Press Release:– Saint Lucia has once again secured the prestigious title of ‘World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ at the 28th Annual World Travel Awards (WTA). This confirms the destination’s prominence as one of the most romantic places in the world.

Saint Lucia was nominated among the top honeymoon hotspots around the globe alongside Cartagena de Indias; Colombia; Jamaica; the Maldives; Mauritius; Oman; Miami Beach, Florida, USA; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Paris, France and the Seychelles. This is the island’s thirteenth award in this category since 1998, and the fourth consecutive since 2018. T

he World Travel Awards is one of the most sought-after programmes on the global travel and tourism industry calendar. It was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry, marking 2021 as the 28th anniversary of the World Travel Awards programme.

Commenting on the award, Tourism Minister Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire said; “For 13 years this award has endorsed all that Saint Lucia offers as a romantic destination. This consistent recognition is testament to the work and commitment of our people and our partners.”

On October 18th this year, Saint Lucia was named the WTA Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination which put the island in contention for the World title.

Adding to the honour of the destination’s new title, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA), Thaddeus M. Antoine remarked “In another challenging year for the travel industry, this award is really something to be proud of. Saint Lucia’s beautiful scenery is a natural setting for romance and our tourism industry has worked hard to continue to lead the way during the Pandemic. We congratulate all ancillary service providers for the continued and collective momentum that creates strong demand for Saint Lucia in the global marketplace.”

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority continues to place specific brand focus on the destination’s alluring beauty, romantic appeal, diverse culture, verdant landscapes, delightful people and the infectious and inspiring love for the island.

