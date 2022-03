Saint Lucia Wellness Centres To Administer ‘Walk-In’ COVID-19 Vaccines – St. Lucia Times News

WELLNESS CENTRES

DAYS

REGION 5

Vieux Fort Wellness Centre

Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Laborie Wellness Centre

Wednesdays

Saltibus Wellness Centre

Tuesdays

Belle-Vue Wellness Centre

Thursdays

Grace Wellness Centre

Wednesdays

REGION 6

Soufriere Hospital

Mondays and Fridays

La Fargue Wellness Centre

Fridays

Mongouge Wellness Centre

Wednesdays

Etangs Wellness Centre

Wednesdays

Fond St. Jacques Wellness Centre

Wednesdays

Delcer Wellness Centre

Thursdays

REGION 7

Jacmel Wellness Centre

Thursdays and Fridays

Canaries Wellness Centre

Fridays

Anse La Raye Wellness Centre

Thursdays

Vanard Wellness Centre

Mondays

La Croix Maingot Wellness Centre

Wednesdays (afternoon) and Saturdays

REGION 8A

Castries Wellness Centre

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays

La Clery Wellness Centre (commencing Wednesday March 9, 2022)

Wednesdays

REGION 8B

Entrepot Wellness Centre

Fridays

Ti Rocher (Castries) Wellness Centre

Fridays

Ciceron Wellness Centre

Fridays

Bexon Wellness Centre

Mondays