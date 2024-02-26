Saint Lucia Welcomes United States Medical Mission – St. Lucia Times

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, is coordinating a Vascular Surgical Mission by the United States Military Medical Mission – Lesser Antilles Medical Team (LAMAT). This medical mission is scheduled to be undertaken in Saint Lucia during the period Monday February 26 to Friday March 8, 2024.

A team of 2 vascular surgeons, 2 registered nurse anaesthetists, 3 post anaesthesia Care Unit Nurses, 1 surgical nurse, 2 Diabetic nurses and 3 surgical technicians from the LAMAT mission will be proving medical and surgical support. The LAMAT team is providing medical and surgical equipment, medication and supplies to support the mission.

Vascular Surgical Procedures will be carried out at the Owen King European Hospital(OKEU) during the mission.

As a national initiative, patients from across the entire island will be receiving care. Surgical specialists from both the OKEU and the St. Jude Hospital will be participating and working alongside the visiting specialists.

A total of 40 dialysis patients are estimated to receive vascular surgical care through the placement of fistulas to facilitate dialysis treatment.

Training to various levels of medical officers will be provided during the visit.All visiting health care providers participating in the mission have been vetted as per legalrequirements by the respective Medical and Dental, Pharmacy, Nursing and Allied HealthCouncils.

As we have done with other visiting health missions, our national health care practitioners will be working alongside the visiting volunteers.

A register of patients seen will be kept and all cases will be referred to local health professionals as necessary, for follow up to ensure their continuity of care.

The Ministry of Health, the Government and people of Saint Lucia look forward to this important and timely medical and surgical mission.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health