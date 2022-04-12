Saint Lucia Welcomes Renowned Luxury Accommodation Brand – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

AMR™ Collection, following engagements with the Government of Saint Lucia, has announced that its luxury lifestyle brand, Secrets ® will be introduced to Saint Lucia. Secrets ® will serve as the second trademarked property of the AMR™ Collection after the recent acquisition of St. James Club Morgan Bay.

In keeping with the brand’s promise, it is anticipated that the existing Choc Bay property will undergo significant renovation to be equipped for operation in 2023 with 342 rooms and suites, offer five gourmet a la carte dining choices, five bars, and lounges, unlimited international and domestic top-shelf spirits, 24- hour room concierge services, swim-out suites, pool and beach service among other amenities.

“Secrets is renowned for its luxury experiences with over two decades of service. We are confident that the brand will add to the destination’s collection of distinguished luxury experiences. We thank AMR’s investors for believing in Brand Saint Lucia, expanding beyond their Zoetry Marigot Bay property, and for contributing to the economic well-being of hundreds of citizens,” said Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information.

Saint Lucia is on a steady trajectory to increasing all classifications of room stock, offering experiences for everyone and every budget.

The Government, through its investment arm, will continue to engage to seek out sustainable and profitable development opportunities for Saint Lucia.

Source: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

