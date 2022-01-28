Saint Lucia Welcomes First Vessel In Inaugural ARC January – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Just Fifteen days, fourteen hours and twenty seconds following the January 9th departure of the inaugural ‘ARC January’ fleet from Las Palmas, the 40-foot Croatian flagged vessel, ‘Mowgli’, was the first of forty-nine to arrive at the finish line in Saint Lucia.

The four-member -male crew arrived on January 24th and were officially welcomed at the IGY Rodney Bay Marina on January 25th by organizers at the forefront.

In attendance was Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire– Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information; Mr. Andrew Pekersgrill of the World Cruising Club; Mrs. Lorraine Sidonie- CEO of Events Saint Lucia; Mr. Sean Devaux, General Manager of the IGY Rodney Bay Marina; and Mr. Thomas Leonce– Board member of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority.

Skipper Salven and his son Toma Fischer and two friends, Koloa Dumanic and Pavel Car braved the 2,700 nautical mile journey across the Atlantic. Commenting at the award ceremony, Salven Fischer said, “when I was six years old, my father took me to a sailing club and very shortly, I was dreaming about the crossing, and what is more important is that we have done it together. Mowgli put us together, and this is something I will never forget. I wish to thank the wonderful people from ARC because without you, we wouldn’t be here and you great people from Saint Lucia for the hospitality!”

Noting the economic impact of the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers to Saint Lucia, ARC January was conceptualized as a second leg of the main event, thereby welcoming even more sailors to the destination and for a more extended period.

Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire extended a spirit-filled welcome to the crew. “We are really delighted that you are the first ones to arrive in Saint Lucia. Our long history with ARC is testimony to the relationship that we have built with the organizers. The ARC has served Saint Lucia very well and, I am sure it will continue to get even better. We have a lot to offer here in Saint Lucia, including our people, warmth, food, sights, and attractions that will certainly provide a fantastic experience. As we prepare for the future, we thank the organizers for showing faith in our destination, and we will continue to show support with the hope that ARC January will become as recognized as the main ARC event.”

The January Atlantic crossing should give the fleet constant trade winds with few calms, where the rhumb line can be sailed more easily. Organizers have also welcomed the second arrival in the ARC January 2022.

The Open 50 Styliana with a male Russian crew arrived in Rodney Bay Marina on January 26th, after crossing the Atlantic within seventeen days, eight hours, and twelve minutes. More vessels are expected to arrive on the weekend and in the days ahead.

Overall, Saint Lucia anticipates welcoming over 200 representatives from 30 countries.

