Saint Lucia Voted Caribbean’s Best Corporate Retreat – St. Lucia Times

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) is elated to announce that Saint Lucia has emerged victorious in the esteemed 4th annual World MICE Awards.

The SLTA proudly received the accolade for “Caribbean’s Best Corporate Retreat Destination 2023” during the grand ceremony held in Berlin.

Patricia Charlery-Leon, Director for the UK and Europe and Antje Rudhart, Representative for Germany, Switzerland and Austria, accepted the award on behalf of Saint Lucia.

The World MICE Awards is globally recognized for honoring excellence in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) industry.

In 2023, Saint Lucia proudly played host to several distinguished conferences and retreats, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for such events.

Notably, the island welcomed the prestigious 30th Anniversary of the World Travel Awards Gala Ceremony, a momentous occasion that showcased Saint Lucia’s exceptional capabilities as a world-class venue.

Thaddeus M. Antoine, Chairman of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority remarked; “The esteemed recognition as the Caribbean’s Best Corporate Retreat Destination not only attains a remarkable milestone but also celebrates the unwavering commitment of our industry professionals. Throughout the year, the warm embrace extended to thousands from the MICE market echoes the spirit of service excellence embodied by our people, making this achievement a true testament to their invaluable contributions.”

Among notable MICE events taking place in Saint Lucia in 2024 is the 68th annual Health Research Conference hosted by CARPHA, CARILEC’s Annual Regional Conference and the Global Piton Awards.

Noorani Azeez, CEO of the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA) stated “Our 190 member companies are thrilled about the recognition we’ve received through this award. It serves as a remarkable addition to our collection of past awards and reflects the dedication and expertise of our member companies. We take pride in offering world-renowned amenities and breathtaking scenery, providing a unique ambiance for corporate events as well as the prefect escape from the corporate environment. Witnessing this aspect of our destination evolving brings us great satisfaction.”

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association extends its appreciation to the MICE community and consumers who supported the destination through the voting process.

It encourages everyone to celebrate this triumph and explore the outstanding MICE offerings in Saint Lucia, ensuring its continued recognition as a top-tier corporate retreat destination.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority