Saint Lucia Urges Peace, Stability In The Taiwan Straits – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia has urged a return to peace and stability in the Taiwan straits.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation, and Diaspora Affairs issued a brief statement on the issue.

“Saint Lucia always firmly adheres to the principles that govern international law and order. Saint Lucia, therefore, supports the right of the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to self-determination and calls for the return of peace and stability in the Taiwan Straits,” the statement said.

It came against the backdrop of rising tensions between mainland China and Taiwan.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has carried out military exercises around the island this month.

Beijing is furious over a recent visit to Taipei by United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Five US lawmakers also visited Taiwan on Sunday and Monday.

But China has declared that Taiwan has no right to conduct foreign relations.

Angered over the Pelosi visit, Beijing launched ballistic missiles and deployed multiple aircraft and warships in recent days to simulate sea and air attacks.

And the Chinese military said it conducted combat alert patrols and military drills in the waters and airspace around Taiwan on Monday, a day after the arrival of the US congressional delegation to Taipei.

The military maneuvers have sparked concern that China could invade Taiwan.

