Saint Lucia Urges End To Conflict In Ukraine, Laments Tensions In Taiwan Strait – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia urged an end to the conflict in Ukraine and expressed concern over escalating tensions in the Taiwan strait at the United Nations General Assembly.

Speaking on his country’s behalf, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre told the session that the Ukraine war had unleashed death and horrendous destruction.

He noted that the conflict had plunged the world into an economic crisis, creating runaway inflation and food shortages and worsening a global supply chain crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Saint Lucia Prime Minister, the world could have been spared if countries and their leaders had respected and adhered to the principles of the charter of the United Nations.

He noted that the charter binds member countries to refrain from the threat or use of force and to settle disputes by peaceful means.

“We, therefore, call on all parties involved to immediately end the conflict in Ukraine by undertaking immediate negotiations to settle disputes in accordance with UN principles,” Pierre asserted.

In this regard, the PM observed that the billions of dollars spent in Ukraine in ‘wanton destruction and war’ could have transformed economies and lives in developing countries, had the money gone towards poverty reduction and economic transformation.

Pierre also said Saint Lucia lamented the recent escalation of tension in the Taiwan strait that threaten regional and international peace and security.

“Saint Lucia calls upon those responsible to observe the UN rules on peaceful settlement of disputes and respect for the territorial integrity and political independence of all countries,” he told his audience.

According to Pierre, the people of Taiwan freely determined their political status.

As a result, he said the Taiwanese people should be allowed to continue their chosen path to economic, social, and cultural development.

In addition, Pierre told the UN that Saint Lucia calls for the meaningful participation of Taiwan in the organs and agencies of the United Nations.

He also called for a reduction of tension and normalisation of relations with Venezuela and Cuba.

And Pierre urged the immediate removal of the ‘inhumane’ economic embargo against Cuba and the lifting of ‘painful sanctions’ against the people of Venezuela.

