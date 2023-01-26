Saint Lucia Urged To Develop National Dementia Plan – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The CEO and Founder of Alzheimer’s & Dementia Support for Saint Lucia has spoken of the need for a national dementia plan amid a forecast spike in the condition.

Regina Posvar believes the plan would better prepare health care systems and ultimately improve the lives of those living with dementia and carers.

Her comments came in a statement on Wednesday, as Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) urged Caribbean people to press their governments to take urgent action on dementia.

According to ADI, recent statistics show that dementia prevalence is about to increase in the region by 155 percent by 2050.

But the global federation for 105 Alzheimer’s and dementia associations worldwide declared that regional progress in tackling the neurodegenerative condition is far too slow.

ADI disclosed that only 16 percent of Caribbean countries and territories had progressed in developing a National Dementia Plan, most of which have inadequate funding.

In the case of Saint Lucia, it is estimated more than 1,200 people currently live with the condition.

But ADI observed that the number is about to rise by 172 percent to more than 3,300 people by 2050.

The CEO and Founder of Alzheimer’s & Dementia Support for Saint Lucia said the healthcare system is not equipped to deal with the condition.

“They are aware of it but don’t how to best care for those living with the condition,” Posvar stated.

Alzheimer’s Disease International wants Caribbean people to press their governments to take urgent action on dementia, teaming up with Alzheimer’s associations in the Islands to launch a regional campaign, ‘What’s Your Plan’ (#WhatsYourPlan).

“We need people from all over the Caribbean to speak up for people with dementia so that their governments might actually listen and act,” declared ADI Chief Executive Officer Paola Barbarino.

