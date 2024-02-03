Saint Lucia, United States Affirm Cooperation – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia and the United States affirmed their commitment to cooperating in several areas when Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre welcomed Roger Nyhus, the new U.S. Ambassador to the OECS and Barbados.

Nyhus paid a courtesy call to the Saint Lucia Prime Minister this week.

Pierre said the two men affirmed their commitment to working together, particularly in building climate resilience, citizen security, and economic development.

“Saint Lucia and the United States of America continue to enjoy strong diplomatic relations,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

“I look forward to strengthening our relationship for the benefit of our people,” he stated.

Ambassador Roger Nyhus arrived in Barbados on Thursday, January 11, 2024, following his appointment by President Joe Biden in September 2022.

In November 2023, the United States Senate unanimously confirmed him as the Ambassador to Barbados, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The U.S. diplomat said he looked forward to partnering closely with the seven ‘dynamic’ independent nations of the Eastern Caribbean to address climate change, enhance regional security, and promote economic prosperity.

He succeeded Ambassador Linda Taglialatela who had been serving for about seven years.