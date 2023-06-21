Saint Lucia Under Storm Warning -SSU, Marine Police Leave Cancelled – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia is currently under a tropical storm warning as the Island braces for the impact of Tropical Storm Bret.

The warning means tropical storm conditions are possible within 36 hours

The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services Director, Andre Joyeux, said Tropical Storm Bret is expected to bring three to six inches of rainfall from Thursday to Friday.

And Acting Police Commissioner Ronald Phillip has announced the cancellation of leave for Marine Police and Special Services Unit (SSU) officers.

The leave cancellation took effect on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

A police release instructed SSU officers to report to their bases by 22:00 hours and Marine Police officers to theirs by 18:00 hours.

“All other Police Officers should make necessary personal arrangements and should be on standby, and await further instructions from the Commissioner of Police,” the release stated.

Tropical Storm Bret grew stronger on Wednesday as it approached the Eastern Caribbean.

In its 2:00 pm update on Wednesday, the Saint Lucia Met Office disclosed that the storm centre was near latitude 13.2 North, longitude 53.3 West or about 482 miles or 776 Kilometres east of Saint Lucia.

Bret was moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h).

But the speed is expected to increase in the next several days.

On the forecast track, Bret’s centre is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles on Thursday.

It should move across the Lesser Antilles late Thursday and Thursday night, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday.

